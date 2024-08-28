SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 100.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventus

In other news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,885.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $51,349.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,865.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,885.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at $532,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $230,591. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Bioventus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $785.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

