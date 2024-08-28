SG Americas Securities LLC Has $106,000 Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $2,280,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALEX opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

