SG Americas Securities LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

