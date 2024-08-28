SG Americas Securities LLC Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFIN. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Triumph Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

TFIN stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

