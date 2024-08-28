SG Americas Securities LLC Has $116,000 Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 92.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NetEase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in NetEase by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.63 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTES

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.