SG Americas Securities LLC Has $117,000 Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $369.23 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.84 and a 52 week high of $376.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.