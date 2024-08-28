SG Americas Securities LLC Has $119,000 Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $171.62 million, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

