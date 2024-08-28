SG Americas Securities LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park National by 11.6% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Park National

In related news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of Park National stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $98,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $68,470.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total value of $84,925.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,030.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Park National Trading Down 1.2 %

Park National stock opened at $173.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.66. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $190.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.39. Park National had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Articles

