SG Americas Securities LLC Has $123,000 Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $53.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

