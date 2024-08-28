SG Americas Securities LLC Has $126,000 Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,206 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,488,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.20. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $371.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.11 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.