SG Americas Securities LLC Has $130,000 Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $659.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $198.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.75 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OFIX shares. Roth Capital raised Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm raised Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

