SG Americas Securities LLC Has $131,000 Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BlueLinx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

BlueLinx Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $104.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $906.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $132.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $768.36 million for the quarter.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

