SG Americas Securities LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NOVT opened at $183.54 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.12. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.28 and a 200-day moving average of $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $329,729.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,095.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,684 shares of company stock worth $1,978,901. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

