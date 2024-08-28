SG Americas Securities LLC Has $133,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $199.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

