SG Americas Securities LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Sabre by 301.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,055.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,055.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

