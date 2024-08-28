SG Americas Securities LLC Has $149,000 Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of TGTX opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35 and a beta of 2.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

