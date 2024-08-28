SG Americas Securities LLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 67,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

CRC stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. California Resources’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.41%.

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.