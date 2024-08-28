SG Americas Securities LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

