SG Americas Securities LLC Has $155,000 Position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth $193,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Price Performance

MERC stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $419.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.35 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MERC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Featured Stories

