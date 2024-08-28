SG Americas Securities LLC Has $80,000 Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 96,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFG opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

