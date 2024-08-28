SG Americas Securities LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,196,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,694 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nextdoor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 21.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Nextdoor Stock Down 1.5 %

KIND stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.