SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $111,000 in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $491.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $56.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

About Dine Brands Global

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

