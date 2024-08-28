SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $113,000 in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after buying an additional 472,654 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 625,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159,341 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 336,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

DAWN stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at $533,997.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $714,572. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

