SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $117,000 in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 848,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 308,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 12.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 305,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $7,055,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $658.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

