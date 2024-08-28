SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $121,000 in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 160,567 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 26.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 75,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

