SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $126,000 in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Columbia Financial by 101.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Columbia Financial Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of CLBK opened at $17.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.56 and a beta of 0.18. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

