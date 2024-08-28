SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $138,000 in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

