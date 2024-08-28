SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $154,000 in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter worth $24,557,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,981,000 after purchasing an additional 717,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,530,000 after purchasing an additional 335,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,909,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xencor by 122.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 545,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

Xencor Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

