SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 101.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

