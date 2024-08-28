SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,395,000 after buying an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,021,000 after acquiring an additional 174,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 219,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lakeland Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $28,597.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,739 shares in the company, valued at $119,834.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $28,597.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,834.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Pruitt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $804,720.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,252 shares in the company, valued at $687,499.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,835 shares of company stock worth $862,268. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

