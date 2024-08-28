SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $82,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,789,000 after acquiring an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 123,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,695 shares of company stock worth $3,349,275. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $132.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day moving average is $117.28. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

