SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 521,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shattuck Labs

In other news, CEO Taylor Schreiber acquired 14,400 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,502 shares in the company, valued at $119,721.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STTK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shattuck Labs Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 2,067.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 704.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

