SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

VLY stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

