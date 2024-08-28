SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $17,087,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $39.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.99. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

