SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Danaos by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Danaos by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $98.25.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.04 by ($0.26). Danaos had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 59.04%. The firm had revenue of $246.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

