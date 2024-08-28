SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after buying an additional 285,699 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 115,966 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 159,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $2,007,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,788.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Vicor Price Performance

VICR stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.50. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Vicor Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.