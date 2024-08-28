SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.36 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
