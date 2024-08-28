SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,322 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 85,139 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth $264,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $60,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,880.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $14.53 on Monday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $422.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.96 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

