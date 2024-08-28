SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUTU. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Futu by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

FUTU stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Futu from $77.60 to $80.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

