SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KIDS

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $758.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.99. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.