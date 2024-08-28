SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PETQ. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 86.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 107.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair cut PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PetIQ news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PetIQ Price Performance

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.73 and a beta of 1.71.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. PetIQ had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading

