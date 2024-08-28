SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 585.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in TFS Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.46 on Monday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.15 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 418.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $51,373.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $51,373.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,587 shares of company stock valued at $341,579. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

