SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,296 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Redwire were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Redwire by 23.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwire alerts:

Insider Transactions at Redwire

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $176,669.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,708,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,530,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 238,732 shares of company stock worth $1,836,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.97. Redwire Co. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Redwire

About Redwire

(Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.