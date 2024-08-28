SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 831 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Performance

KOP opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.17 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 12th.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

