SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 66.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.66. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,914.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

