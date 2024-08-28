SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,147 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 255,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,383,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 88,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In other Turning Point Brands news, CRO Summer Frein purchased 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $532,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,692.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Summer Frein acquired 2,260 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,604.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $39.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $694.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 36.11%.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Articles

