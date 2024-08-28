SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 65,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.