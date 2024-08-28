SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 2.5 %

FOUR opened at $81.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

