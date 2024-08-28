SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 4,022 Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 1,793.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rocky Brands

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $349,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $349,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,849.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Stock Up 8.2 %

RCKY stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $98.26 million for the quarter.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

