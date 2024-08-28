SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,545 Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %
SYRE stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.93. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $47.97.
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
